Circa Resort & Casino will be adult-only property

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Owners of The Circa Resort & Casino, which is currently under construction in downtown Las Vegas, announced via Facebook Monday that it would be an adult-only property.

In the Facebook post Circa said:

“Once, Las Vegas held a certain mystique as this fabulous place where only grown-ups could play. Call us old-fashioned, but we think adults need some of that mystique back in their lives. Book your room starting June 24 at 9 a.m. for Circa Las Vegas, a 21+ experience.”

The 777-guest room hotel is under construction on the Fremont Street Experience and boasts the largest sportsbook in Las Vegas. There was just a “topping out” of Circa’s hotel tower on Friday, June 18.

Circa will have a state-of-the-art 9-story parking garage and five original restaurant concepts. Circa is slated to be downtown Vegas’ first “ground-up” casino resort since 1980.

Photo credit: Park Assist.

The property is slated to open at the end of 2020.