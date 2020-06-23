Circa Resort & Casino will be adult-only property

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Owners of The Circa Resort & Casino, which is currently under construction in downtown Las Vegas, announced via Facebook Monday that it would be an adult-only property.

In the Facebook post Circa said:

“Once, Las Vegas held a certain mystique as this fabulous place where only grown-ups could play. Call us old-fashioned, but we think adults need some of that mystique back in their lives. Book your room starting June 24 at 9 a.m. for Circa Las Vegas, a 21+ experience.”

The 777-guest room hotel is under construction on the Fremont Street Experience and boasts the largest sportsbook in Las Vegas. There was just a “topping out” of Circa’s hotel tower on Friday, June 18.

Circa will have a state-of-the-art 9-story parking garage and five original restaurant concepts. Circa is slated to be downtown Vegas’ first “ground-up” casino resort since 1980.

Photo credit: Park Assist.

The property is slated to open at the end of 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

