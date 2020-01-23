Circa Resort & Casino unveils ‘eclectic’ restaurant lineup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Future guests of Circa Resort & Casino are in for a delicious treat come December 2020. The resort revealed a lineup of five original restaurant concepts today, featuring the collaborative minds of both locally and globally renowned chefs and proprietors.

The offerings and those behind them include:

Saginaw’s Delicatessen : Detroit restaurateur Paul Saginaw

: Detroit restaurateur Paul Saginaw Barry’s Downtown Prime : Chef Barry S. Dakake

: Chef Barry S. Dakake Victory Burger & Wings Co. : American Coney Island’s Chris Sotiropoulos and Grace Keros

: American Coney Island’s Chris Sotiropoulos and Grace Keros 8 East : Chef Dan Coughlin

: Chef Dan Coughlin Project BBQ: Chef Rex Bernales

Each concept has a unique story behind it, from Victory being the first new concept from its brand’s founding family in more than a century to Project BBQ becoming the first permanent food truck and Carolina barbecue establishment on the Fremont Street Experience.

“While each owner brings a diverse background to Circa, they are united by the common thread of having a passion for customer service and the Downtown Las Vegas community,” noted Circa developer and CEO Derek Stevens. “In addition to incredible food, they will all deliver that spirit of fun and community that is integral to the Circa experience.”

Circa is slated to be downtown Vegas’ first “ground-up” casino resort since 1980 when it opens at the end of this year.

For more details on the resort and its offerings, head over to Circa’s website.

Saginaw’s Delicatessen rendering (Courtesy: Circa Resort & Casino)

Victory Burger & Wings Co. (Courtesy: Circa Resort & Casino)

8 East rendering (Courtesy: Circa Resort & Casino)

Barry’s Downtown Prime rendering (Courtesy: Circa Resort & Casino)

Project BBQ rendering (Courtesy: Circa Resort & Casino)