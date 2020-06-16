Circa Resort & Casino to announce opening date Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Owners of The Circa Resort & Casino, currently under construction in downtown Las Vegas, will announce its opening date on Wednesday, June 17.

Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas and Circa, tweeted a few details about the announcement on Tuesday.

Details will be released at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Stevens tweeted.

There will be a “topping out” of Circa’s hotel tower on Friday, June 18, according to a news release.

Stevens will sign the final beam, which will then be raised 458 feet in the air with the traditional topping out evergreen tree and flag.

The 777-guest room hotel is under construction on the Fremont Street Experience and boasts the largest sports book in Las Vegas.

It will have a state-of-the-art 9-story parking garage and five original restaurant concepts.

Circa is slated to be downtown Vegas’ first “ground-up” casino resort since 1980.

Previous reports show that the property is slated to open at the end of 2020.

