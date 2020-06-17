Circa Resort & Casino opening date set for December 28, first five floors to open earlier

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Hotel & Casino, the project under construction on the Fremont Street Experience, will open no later than December 28, 2020. Circa CEO Derek Stevens made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday morning.

Stevens says the “even better news is” that the first five floors of the casino will open earlier, on October 28.

These floors include the resort’s restaurants, bars, two levels of casino, three-story sports book, multi-tiered pool & outdoor amphitheater and its 9-story parking garage.

The 777-guest room hotel began construction in early 2019 in downtown Las Vegas. It will be the tallest hotel building north of the Las Vegas Strip.

Stevens said visitors will be able to make reservations “in a few days.”

Circa is slated to be downtown Vegas’ first “ground-up” casino resort since 1980.

