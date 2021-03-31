Circa Resort announced as official sponsor, partner of San Diego Padres baseball team for 2021 season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Resort & Casino has been announced as an official sponsor of the San Diego Padres Major League Baseball (MLB) team for their 2021 season.

“The Padres are one of the most exciting teams in baseball right now. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of their upcoming season and to bring a piece of the Vegas action to San Diego,” said Circa CEO and Owner Derek Stevens.

“We are excited to expand our brand to the Las Vegas market and work with such a cutting edge and innovative property,” said Sergio Del Prado, San Diego Padres Senior Vice President, Partnerships.

Stevens says Circa Resort & Casino opened in October 2020 and was built with sports fans in mind, adding Padres fans can catch games at dozens of spots around the property, including:

World’s largest sportsbook , a three-level venue with 1,000 person capacity, can show up to 19 games at once on its 78-million-pixel screen

, a three-level venue with 1,000 person capacity, can show up to 19 games at once on its 78-million-pixel screen Stadium Swim , a year-round pool amphitheater with a 143-foot screen

, a year-round pool amphitheater with a 143-foot screen MEGABAR , Nevada’s longest bar with 46 double-stacked TVs and 120 beers on tap

, Nevada’s longest bar with 46 double-stacked TVs and 120 beers on tap Victory Burger Wings & Co ., from founding family of 103-year-old American Coney Island

., from founding family of 103-year-old American Coney Island Overhang Bar, offering a birds-eye view of the sportsbook

Circa Resort is also the flagship for Stevens’ sports betting brand, Circa Sports. Launched in 2019, it has become known for its competitive wagering menu and team of the country’s top oddsmakers.

For more information, visit circalasvegas.com.