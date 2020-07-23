Circa Resort and Casino to complete installation of first exterior sign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday will be a big day for Circa Resort and Casino because its three-story-high, 68-feet wide sign will be installed outside of the building.

The sign, manufactured by YESCO, and the first “C” in “CIRCA” measures 34 feet high. Too large to be transported intact from the YESCO facility, the largest “C” was delivered to the resort in pieces and will be assembled onsite.

Weighing nearly 6 tons, the sign’s letters will illuminate with more than 3,000 fully programmable red-green-blue (RGB) light-emitting diode (LED) lights, which will be connected to the resort’s lighting-control system.

According to Circa, fabrication by YESCO took approximately four weeks, and the installation of the sign took three days, with the letters hoisted into position via the project’s tower crane. The second exterior “CIRCA” sign is scheduled to be installed over a total of five days next week.

The 777-guest room hotel is under construction on the Fremont Street Experience and boasts the largest sportsbook in Las Vegas, as well as being an adults-only establishment. There was just a “topping out” of Circa’s hotel tower last month.