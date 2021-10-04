Circa hosts COVID, flu vaccination clinics through October for public, employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Resort and Casino will host additional free Pfizer, Moderna and flu vaccine clinics throughout the month of October.

At the clinics, first, second, and third doses (for those that are immunocompromised) will be offered.

Eligibility for third doses will be determined verbally.

The clinics are listed below:

Oct. 5, 2021, from 3 – 5 p.m.

Location: Circa Human Resources, 231 S. Third St., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Attendees: General public, ages 12 and up, all team members of Circa Resort, the D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Hotel, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Flu vaccination also available

Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Location: Circa Resort and Casino ballroom on the resort’s third level