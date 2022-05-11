LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Resort & Casino earned a “Visionary Design Award” as Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman handed out honors Wednesday to several noteworthy contributors in the 2020-21 Urban Design Awards.

Goodman honored projects that foster the city’s commitment to sustainability and livability. “The awards recognize projects that cultivate walkways and streets that are shared public spaces, promote safety, conserve resources, preserve historic buildings and places, seamlessly link to their surroundings and are pedestrian-friendly,” according to a news release.

Circa came on the scene in October 2020, opening the first five floors early as the finishing touches went on the rest of the 35-floor property that was “the first ground-up casino-resort in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years.”

The award was given to Derek and Greg Stevens, citing the resort’s unique design elements, including a multi-story sportsbook and the Stadium Swim complex. Several features are tributes to the city’s past and the famous downtown Vegas Vicky sign was built into the resort.

Also honored Wednesday:

• Area 15, the entertainment complex at 3215 S. Rancho Drive, from the Fisher Brothers and Beneville Studios, was awarded for Building and Environment

• The Blue Angel sign, a historic landmark located on Charleston Boulevard near Fremont Street, from Hartlauer Signs received an award for Historic Preservation and Adaptive Reuse.

• Boards Up Downtown – Izaac Zevalking, of Recycled Propaganda, was honored for his contributions towards Boards Up Downtown, a public art project that decorated boarded-up businesses during the COVIC-19 pandemic in the Public Art category.

• Third Street linear open space and Fremont Street improvement projects from the city of Las Vegas Public Works Department were honored in the Public Projects category.