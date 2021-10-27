Circa Casino’s impact on downtown Las Vegas as it celebrates 1 year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It has been one year since Circa Resort & Casino opened its doors what was a much-anticipated, historic moment in downtown Las Vegas.

Gaming historian and professor at UNLV, David Schwartz says Circa opened there was a lot of uncertainty about the future for downtown and Las Vegas in general. While Circa Casino made a bold decision to go ahead and open during the most challenging year they made a great one as demand was there.

“It’s not at all surprising to me that a year after opening, they’re going strong. They’ve got a very good executive team, and they’ve got a wonderful facility, and they’ve got an ownership team that is very invested in downtown Las Vegas,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz believes not only has Circa helped improve the area but transportation as well. A lot of vitality in downtown Las Vegas.

“I think one of the great things that Circa did is they did give people another option and a reason to go downtown. You know, even looking at their parking garage, the garage Mahal? I think totally. Transformed what transportation to downtown Las Vegas is like for some people,” Schwartz said.

The resort bought world-class amenities and jobs, as well as plain old fun.

“You get a lot of service in there and that’s kind of hard to come by, especially right now,” Rachel Wissner said.

Resorts World is another example. Schwartz believes that the two properties have helped put Las Vegas on a path where there will be more development.

Circa Resort & Casino is downtown’s first ground-up resort in 40 years.