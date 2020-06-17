Cinemark announces phased reopening of theatres with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols in place

AURORA, CO – JANUARY 17: A view of the remodeled exterior facade of the Cinemark Century 16 Theaters on January 17, 2013 in Aurora, Colorado. The theater was the site of a mass shooting on July 20, 2012 that killed 12 people and wounded dozens of others. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest movie theatre companies will soon start the phased reopening of its theatres on June 19. On Friday, Cinemark will kick off its four-phased reopening with select Dallas-area theatres. The remaining phases will take place between July 3 and July 17.

The Orleans, Sam’s Town, and Suncoast are just some of the numerous Century movie theatres, which is under Cinemark brand, across the Las Vegas valley. These theatres, along with others around the country, closed during the coronavirus pandemic under the mandate that all non-essential businesses had to close.

Cinemark said all of the theaters would reopen with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols. Each theatre will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness, and sanitization.

All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19. Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning , and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times.

, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times. All theatres will reopen with reduced operating hours and staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing.

and to maximize physical distancing. For additional assurance, there will be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer use.

available for customer use. Auditoriums will have limited capacities that meet or exceed local ordinances and the seats adjacent to parties will be automatically blocked upon ticket purchase.

that meet or exceed local ordinances and the seats adjacent to parties will be automatically blocked upon ticket purchase. In accordance with CDC recommendations, guests are strongly encouraged to wear face masks . Where applicable, Cinemark will adhere to local policies that require residents to wear face masks in public.

. Where applicable, Cinemark will adhere to local policies that require residents to wear face masks in public. Cinemark will be employing new tactics to increase the fresh air intake to enhance the overall air quality of its theatres and using High Efficiency Particulate Absorbing (HEPA) filtration in all vacuums.

of its theatres and using High Efficiency Particulate Absorbing (HEPA) filtration in all vacuums. Cinemark has streamlined its in-theatre ticket verification processes , no longer requiring digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket, and moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theatre will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. Guests who are not feeling well are asked to stay home, and Cinemark will gladly provide a full ticket refund.

, no longer requiring digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket, and moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theatre will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. Guests who are not feeling well are asked to stay home, and Cinemark will gladly provide a full ticket refund. To help reduce potential contact between cash and food-handling areas, cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available.

at the concession stand. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available. There will be plenty of in-theatre signage that will encourage moviegoers to practice proper physical distancing as well as showcase the new protocols involved in The Cinemark Standard.

as well as showcase the new protocols involved in The Cinemark Standard. Moviegoers are asked to properly dispose of their trash to further protect our employees and allow for maximized cleaning between showtimes.

When it reopens Friday, the theaters will also showcase some of moviegoers’ favorite films before welcoming this year’s newest hits.

Additional information on the exhibitor’s reopening can be found at www.cinemark.com.