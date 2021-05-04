Cinco de Mayo: A list of events and specials around the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restaurants and bars are ramping up for Cinco de Mayo celebrations Wednesday and many are forecasting a boom in customers for the day that commemorates the victory of an outnumbered Mexican army against the French forces on May 5, 1862 at the Battle of Puebla and no, this is not Mexico’s Independence Day, which is celebrated on September 16.

Cinco de Mayo, has become an unofficial holiday that is popularly celebrated in the U.S., even more so, than in Mexico. 8 News Now has gathered some of the events, celebrations and deals being offered around the Las Vegas valley, you can scroll down the list of events and specials here.

SPECIAL COMMUNITY EVENTS AROUND THE VALLEY East Las Vegas Community Center, 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., Cinco de Mayo Fiesta & Resource Fair; A celebration of Hispanic culture, free food, music, traditional folklórico dancing, games, face paintings, piñatas and more. Free COVID-19 vaccines available. Attending will be: City of Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II City of North Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tempore Isaac Barron

5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., Cinco de Mayo Fiesta & Resource Fair; A celebration of Hispanic culture, free food, music, traditional folklórico dancing, games, face paintings, piñatas and more. Free COVID-19 vaccines available. Attending will be: The Salvation Army Community Meal, 1-2:30 p.m., Cinco de Mayo Fiesta; Viva Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant & Cantina are bringing Mariachis and to-go meals for guests to the Salvation Army location at 35 W. Owens.

SPECIAL CINCO DE MAYO DEALS IN THE LAS VEGAS VALLEY OR OFF THE STRIP

DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS

The Garden , 5 p.m., Opening doors for a special Cinco de Mayo celebration on Wednesday, May 5th. Located at the Las Vegas Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas.

, 5 p.m., Opening doors for a special Cinco de Mayo celebration on Wednesday, May 5th. Located at the Las Vegas Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas. MASAAZUL, 4 -10 p.m., Celebration of food, tequila, and live music; The live entertainment begins at 6pm with a Mariachi Band & Latin Rock Band “Gravedad” . MASAZUL normally pops up at Vegas Test Kitchen every Tuesday but this week they’re moving it to Wednesday to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. A la carte menu that will include Heirloom Corn Tortilla station, Al Pastor Pizza, Wood-Fired Nachos, Veggie & Pollo Enchiladas, Mango-Chamoy Popsicles, $5 shots and more. Click here for more details and ticket prices.

ON THE STRIP