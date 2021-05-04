Cinco de Mayo: A list of events and specials around the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restaurants and bars are ramping up for Cinco de Mayo celebrations Wednesday and many are forecasting a boom in customers for the day that commemorates the victory of an outnumbered Mexican army against the French forces on May 5, 1862 at the Battle of Puebla and no, this is not Mexico’s Independence Day, which is celebrated on September 16.
Cinco de Mayo, has become an unofficial holiday that is popularly celebrated in the U.S., even more so, than in Mexico. 8 News Now has gathered some of the events, celebrations and deals being offered around the Las Vegas valley, you can scroll down the list of events and specials here.
SPECIAL COMMUNITY EVENTS AROUND THE VALLEY
- East Las Vegas Community Center, 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., Cinco de Mayo Fiesta & Resource Fair; A celebration of Hispanic culture, free food, music, traditional folklórico dancing, games, face paintings, piñatas and more. Free COVID-19 vaccines available. Attending will be:
- City of Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz
- Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II
- City of North Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tempore Isaac Barron
- The Salvation Army Community Meal, 1-2:30 p.m., Cinco de Mayo Fiesta; Viva Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant & Cantina are bringing Mariachis and to-go meals for guests to the Salvation Army location at 35 W. Owens.
SPECIAL CINCO DE MAYO DEALS IN THE LAS VEGAS VALLEY OR OFF THE STRIP
- Area 15, 5p.m., Cinco de Mayo Crawl; Modelo beer and Casamigos margaritas will be served in all Area 15 bars. For details click here.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Introducing new Margarita Flight, which features four of BJ’s signature margaritas, several locations in the valley.
- Blaze Pizza, Will give away more than 50,000 mini bottles of Tajín at restaurants nationwide with pizza orders Wednesday, while supplies last. Several locations around town. See here for more.
- Borracha Mexican Cantina, 4 p.m.- 12 a.m., Cinco de Mayo celebration is on at Borracha!; $25 AYCD Casamigos Blanco, live mariachi from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., and a live DJ from 8 p.m. to close. Located inside Green Valley Ranch, for more details see here.
- Casa Calavera, All Day, Cinco de ¡Mayooo!; Taco & drink specials all day including $3 tacos and $5 Fish/Shrimp tacos. For more click here.
- Chipotle, through May 7th, ChipotleIQ.com trivia game where 250,000 people will be able to win free coupon codes for a BOGO menu item. This includes burritos, tacos and quesadillas. To enter, visit ChipotleIQ.com through May 7. Chipotle will also be giving out five $500 gift cards through their Instagram page on May 5. Click here for more.
- Doña Maria Tamales, 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., Cinco de Mayo Celebration; Live mariachi band at the Summerlin location. Two locations. Tables will be served on first come first serve basis. For more see here.
- El Dorado Cantina, All Day, Cinco de Mayo!; $5 Cazadores Margaritas, $20 pitchers of Modelo Especial. Two locations, for more details see here.
- El Pollo Loco, May 5th only, Free Bottle of Tapatío; Must buy 2 Tacos al Carbon, they’ll throw in 3 more free and must order them online to get the 5oz bottle of Tapatío. Several locations in the Las Vegas valley. See here for more details.
- Hola Mexican Cocina + Cantina, 12noon- 12 a.m., Cinco de Mayo; Half-priced flights all day, 2 for 1 Margaritas’s and Mezcal’ritas (from 12-3p.m. & 10 p.m. to Midnight), Clase Azul’s new limited edition “Mezcal Guerrero” special pour for $21. Located in Southern Highlands, for more click here.
- Hussong’s Boca Park, All day. Cinco De Mayo at The Cantina; Mariachis from 5:00pm – 7:00pm and they will highlight their new “Skinny Dippin’ Margarita” for $12.95! For more click here.
- Mariposa, 3 – 5 p.m. and 7 – 10 p.m. on May 6; Live DJ, all-day drink specials including $4 house margaritas, BOGO on carafes of coconut or lime margaritas, $5 shots of Revel Tequila, $4 Mamitas Tequila & Sodas, Takeout Taco kits for $25, for details click here.
- Pancho’s, 2-5 p.m., Sizzling Cinco de Mayo Fiesta; In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, will offer happy hour specials on Wednesday, May 5. During the fiesta, house, and flavored margaritas. Located in Downtown Summerlin.
- Tacos & Beer, 5 p.m., Cinco de Mayo Party; Drink specials, live entertainment and tequila bottle raffle, for more click here.
- Taco y Taco, All Day, Cinco de Mayo at Taco y Taco; Specials include, $2 carnitas street tacos, $5 micheladas, $5 margaritas, $5 cocktails, $3 draft beer. Several locations, for more details, click here.
DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS
- The Garden, 5 p.m., Opening doors for a special Cinco de Mayo celebration on Wednesday, May 5th. Located at the Las Vegas Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas.
- MASAAZUL, 4 -10 p.m., Celebration of food, tequila, and live music; The live entertainment begins at 6pm with a Mariachi Band & Latin Rock Band “Gravedad” . MASAZUL normally pops up at Vegas Test Kitchen every Tuesday but this week they’re moving it to Wednesday to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. A la carte menu that will include Heirloom Corn Tortilla station, Al Pastor Pizza, Wood-Fired Nachos, Veggie & Pollo Enchiladas, Mango-Chamoy Popsicles, $5 shots and more. Click here for more details and ticket prices.
ON THE STRIP
- Cañonita, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m., Cinco de Mayo Party; Unlimited food, and drink specials (includes 2 shots of Patron Silver per person).
- Seating times begin at 2pm and are limited to two hours. After ticket purchase, please call the restaurant directly to secure your preferred seating time (702) 420-2561. Located at the Venetian, reservations strongly encouraged
- Drai’s Beach club & Nightclub, 10 p.m., Cinco De Mayo at Drai’s After Hours; Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 3595 S Las Vegas Blvd., top of the Cromwell.
- Hussong’s Las Vegas, All day. Cinco De Mayo at The Cantina; Live Rock & Roll Mariachis and specials on the “Skinny Dippin’ Margarita” for $12.95! Located inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place. Fore more click here.
- The LINQ, starting at 4 a.m., Traditional food, margaritas, and Mexican-themed décor. Specials at various restaurants and beverage carts located throughout the promenade.
- Favorite Bistro – Introducing French cuisine with American flair, to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, they will be offering exclusive “Tacos a la French,” paired with the featured cocktail, “Oui Oui Margarita.”
- ICEBAR –Immersive bar that is maintained at a cool 23 degrees Fahrenheit, serves cocktails in glasses made entirely of ice. Guests can enjoy Cinco de Mayo drink specials, including $8 shots of Cazadero Silver Tequila, $8 Modelo craft micheladas, $30 buckets of Corona beer, and ICEBAR’s signature Frozen Spicy Mango Margarita, priced at $20.
- Off the Strip Bistro + Bar – Open 24 hours, Off The Strip Bistro + Bar will offer a one-day-only festive menu
- Tilted Kilt – More than a pub and sports bar, visitors can celebrate Cinco de Mayo with drink specials, including $7 shots of Patron and 1800 Tequila, $7 pints of Modelo and Dos Equis Lager, and $8 margaritas.
- The High Roller Observation Wheel will be lit green, white, and red in honor of the holiday.
- Margaritaville, 5am- 8p.m., Cinco de Mayo at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville!; $5 traditional margaritas, $5 chips and salsa, and all-day happy hour specials, located on the Strip.
- UNO MÁS Street Tacos & Spirits, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Cinco de Mayo; Guests can enjoy their choice of any DOS tacos and a Dole Whip Margarita for $15. For more click here.