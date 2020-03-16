Cincinnati Zoo closes to prevent coronavirus spread, Fiona the hippo goes live on Facebook

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — In a Twitter post over the weekend, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden shared that while the zoo is closed, Fiona the hippo is live on their Facebook page along with other amazing animals.

The zoo is also posting fun and educational activities parents can do with their children while they are on hiatus from school.

While the Zoo is closed, we can still help your children’s hiatus from school be fun & educational! Join us for a Home Safari Facebook Live weekdays at 3. We'll highlight amazing animals & include an activity to do from home. Our first Home Safari will feature Fiona! #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/urIQqRynHg — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 15, 2020

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Facebook page also featured Grace the alligator snapping turtle showing off her luring skills and Kris the cheetah who entertained viewers as he chased the lure machine.

To watch live and support the non-profit organization you can visit their Facebook page below.