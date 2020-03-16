1  of  2
Breaking News
SAHARA Las Vegas announces layoffs Nevada reports its first COVID-19 death

Cincinnati Zoo closes to prevent coronavirus spread, Fiona the hippo goes live on Facebook

Local News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — In a Twitter post over the weekend, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden shared that while the zoo is closed, Fiona the hippo is live on their Facebook page along with other amazing animals.

The zoo is also posting fun and educational activities parents can do with their children while they are on hiatus from school.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Facebook page also featured Grace the alligator snapping turtle showing off her luring skills and Kris the cheetah who entertained viewers as he chased the lure machine.

To watch live and support the non-profit organization you can visit their Facebook page below.

Photo credit: Lisa Hubbard

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories