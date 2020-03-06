Cimarron-Memorial student arrested for gun and drugs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old student at Cimarron-Memorial High School was arrested Thursday after he brought a gun to school, according to Clark County School District Police.

Sgt. Bryan Zink said the male student was taken to the office because he smelled of marijuana and while he was there a gun was found in his possession. He is facing charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon, minor in possession, obstructing a police officer and possession with intent to sell.

The student was taken to the juvenile detention center.