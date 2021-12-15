Update: Lockdown ends at Cimarron-Memorial High School following knife attack

Local News

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hard lockdown took place at Cimarron-Memorial High School Wednesday morning following an incident between two students involving a knife.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

According to Principal Lori Lawson-Sarabyn, “Two students were involved in an altercation when one took out a knife and assaulted the other student.”

A CCSD staff member intervened, disarmed the student, and called for help. CCSD Police quickly responded.

Some students were picked up by their parents because it is finals week and early release was scheduled.

CCSD police and law enforcement were on-site at the school, and have yet to release other details.

