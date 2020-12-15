Churches win court appeal over Sisolak’s COVID-19 restrictions, Sisolak responds

FILE – In this April 12, 2020, file photo, Norma Urrabazo prays while wearing a facemask before speaking at an Easter drive-in service at the International Church of Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. Leaders of Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley, a rural Nevada church east of Reno, are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to suspend the state’s 50-person cap on religious gatherings while an appellate court considers their claims the COVID-19 restrictions treating casinos and others more leniently violates their constitutional right to express and exercise their beliefs. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned an order Tuesday that upheld limited gatherings in Nevada’s houses of worship.

Gov. Steve Sisolak placed limits on the number of people who could gather at a church as part of his COVID-19 restrictions. The limit was set at 50 people or 50% of the fire code occupancy, whichever was fewer people. The restrictions were upheld by a lower court judge, earlier in the year.

The churches, Calvery Church in Las Vegas and another location in Dayton, Nevada appealed saying “gathering its members in one building is central to [its] expression of [its] faith in Jesus Christ.”

Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court decided against pandemic restrictions at houses of worship in New York. That decision played heavily in the 9th Circuit’s decision.

Governor Steve Sisolak issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon in response to the Ninth Circuit reversal of a lower court ruling on the State’s restrictions on houses of worship:



“The purpose of this Directive – and all of the directives the State has issued since the onset of this global pandemic – was and is to save lives and protect the health of the public. While we’re disappointed by the Court’s decision, we respect and will comply with this Order. I continue to encourage Nevadans to practice their religious faiths in a manner that is safe for them and their families, particularly with the upcoming holidays. I have often talked to Nevadans about my personal faith and I will continue to participate in virtual masses at this time.”

“To the vast majority of faith leaders throughout Nevada, I know this has been a difficult year as you’ve worked to lead the faithful while trying to keep them safe from this devastating virus. Many of you have had to provide not just spiritual support and guidance, but also counseling and community support to your followers. I want to express my gratitude to you for making sure Nevadans are taking care of Nevadans.”

“There is no doubt that your faithful followers will continue looking to you as role models during these challenging times. As respected and trusted leaders in our communities, I ask that you continue to do all you can to protect your worshippers and the faithful, especially when COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations, and deaths are at an all-time high in Nevada.”

“In an effort to protect the most vulnerable among us and care for our neighbors during this difficult time, I am asking all faith leaders and houses of worship to implement the public health measures that are proven to mitigate the spread. These measures include wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing, limiting the size of gatherings and the duration of services, and seeking virtual service options.”

While houses of worship, including churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples may now conduct indoor in-person services so that occupancy may include up to 25% of listed fire code capacity, the Governor still recommends that faith leaders limit services to gatherings of no more than 50 people during this dangerous stretch of the pandemic.

Sisolak also reminds faith leaders that indoor, in-person services must continue to abide by the following rules under Section 7 of Directive 035: