Church sites being set up to offer drive-thru COVID-19 test sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drive-thru testing for the public who want a COVID-19 test will begin on Saturday, May 9. The testing will be rotated among church sites.

CityServe, a group of pastors, churches, medical clinics and medical professionals from the Christian faith sector will open drive-thru test sites around Southern Nevada.

“In this current climate and in consideration of consumer confidence, we know that testing will play an important part of reopening our city. People will not engage until they are assured of their safety. Now, with new information on asymptomatic carriers, it is even more important to provide tests to a wider portion of our population than just those who appear to have symptoms,” said Kenny Ohiaeri, executive director of CityServe.

The first test site will be located at Calvary Chapel Las Vegas, 7175 W. Oquendo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113. The launch will be Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers are asked to remain in their cars and the tests will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. This outreach will receive both the insured and uninsured. A photo ID is needed.

If someone cannot afford the cash charge for a test, they will still be served because CityServe has set up a “pay it forward” donation fund to help offset those costs.

If you are interested in contributing to this effort, donations can be made through: CityServeLV.org

Recipients will have an opportunity to receive prayer, biblical counseling and free resources. Anyone who tests positive will have the opportunity to seek support from a volunteer program during their containment period.