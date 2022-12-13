The Lone Mountain Nevada Temple will be the state’s fourth temple near Alexander and Grand Canyon. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple to be built in the Las Vegas valley will be located near North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane, according to a Tuesday news release.

The Lone Mountain Nevada Temple will be built on a 19.8-acre site and marks the second temple to be built in Las Vegas. The finished project will be three-stories and approximately 87,000 square feet.

Detailed design plans for the temple, announced in October, are still being developed. Other information like exterior renderings and groundbreaking dates will be provided later, the release said.

The church has other temples in Las Vegas, Reno, and Elko.

Nearly 6% of Nevada’s population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church currently has 168 operating temples and another 68 announced, 41 under construction, and five undergoing renovations, according to LDS.org.