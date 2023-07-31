LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Globe, Oscar, and 5-time Grammy winner Christopher Cross is returning to the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Sunday, October 15.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. PT. For more presale details, visit the Citi Entertainment website.

Club Serrano members and Live Nation customers will receive access to a presale from Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m., starting at $35. This price does not include applicable service charges and fees.