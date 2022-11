LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has lots of lights, an ice skating trail, treats, and of course Santa. Enchant has returned to the Las Vegas Ballpark for a second year.

The ballpark has been turned into a sparkling winter wonderland with its own holiday village.

Enchant is currently open at 5:30 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday and will be open every day starting Wednesday, Dec. 7. through Jan. 1.

The cost for a child is $20 and the cost for an adult starts at $34.