Christmas tree recycling made easy thanks to community program in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmas may not be over yet, but it’s time to start thinking about what’s next for your family’s tree. While tree disposal can be a hassle, there is an easy option to get it done thanks to the Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Recycling Committee’s convenient drop-off locations.

Local businesses and community agencies came together to form the organization, which manages 30 locations across the region. The tree recycling program runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15, and the best part about it? It helps keep the community a beautiful place. Trees are chipped into much that is used in public gardens and parks, conserving soil moisture, assisting with dust control and keeping plans and trees healthy.

If you’d like to recycle your tree, the following is a list of drop-off locations:

Bravo Ball Field parking lot: 891 Avenue B

Aviary Park: 6650 Aviary Way

Cheyenne Sports Complex: 3500 E. Cheyenne

Craig Ranch Golf Course: 628 W. Craig Road

Seastrand Park: 6330 Camino Eldorado

Acacia Park: 50 Casa del Fuego

Anthem Hills Park: 2256 Reunion Drive

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex: 298 Arroyo Grande Boulevard

Lowe’s: 1401 S. Boulder Highway

Lowe’s: 440 Mark’s Street

Mission Hills Park: 551 Mission Drive

Pecos Legacy Park: 150 N. Pecos Road

Whitney Ranch Recreation Center: 1575 Galleria Drive

Morrell Park: 500 Harris Street (at Basic Road)

Bruce Trent Park: 8851 Vegas Drive

Desert Breeze Park: 8275 Spring Mountain Road

Lowe’s: 2465 N. Nellis Boulevard

Lowe’s: 5050 S. Fort Apache Road

Lowe’s: 7550 West Washington

Lowe’s: 6050 W. Craig Road

Lowe’s: 5825 S. Eastern Avenue

Lowe’s: 7751 N. El Capitan Way

Lowe’s: 2875 E. Charleston Boulevard

Lowe’s: 4625 W. Charleston Boulevard

Mountain Crest Park: 4701 N. Durango Drive

NV Division of Forestry Nursery in Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs: 9600 Tule Springs Road (US-95 N at Durango)

Springs Preserve: 333 S. Valley View Boulevard

Sunset Park: 2601 E. Sunset

Sunny Springs Park: 7620 Golden Talon Avenue

UNLV Rebel Recycling: Flamingo & Swenson (SE corner)

Lot behind Southern Highlands Corporate Center: 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway

Town Center Drive directly across from Summerlin Centre Community Park between W. Charleston and W. Sahara

To prepare your tree for recycling, you’ll need to:

Remove all non-organic materials, i.e. lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, etc.

Trees more than 5 feet tall should be cut in half

Trees sprayed with artificial snow cannot be recycled

If you are unable to get to one of the drop-off locations, there is help. Las Vegas Boy Scout Troop 96 and Cub Scout Pack 219 are available to pick up trees. For more information, please visit the scout pack’s website.

The recycling program has seen tremendous success, with more than 16,000 trees recycled in 2018, producing a massive 141 tons of mulch. According to a press release, this number kept around 2,169 cubic yards of waste out of local landfills. Since it began counting in 2001, committee has gathered over 243,000 trees.

For more information about the program as a whole, click here.