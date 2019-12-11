Christmas Town returns to Cowabunga Bay

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Southern Nevada residents looking for a way to enjoy the Christmas spirit are in luck. Christmas Town has returned for its third year at Cowabunga Bay water park in Henderson. It is an all inclusive, unforgettable holiday experience.

The water park underwent a holiday makeover and features holiday attractions and entertainment. Attractions include St. Nick’s Lighting Spectacular, Polar Express Train Ride, Jingle Bell Sledding Hill, Yuletide Laser Tag, ‘Let It Snow’ Spectacular, Blitzen’s Bounce House Bonanza, a 40-foot Merry Magic Tree, Frosty’s Snow Ball Pit and more.

The park also offers classic holiday comfort food and beverages such as the holiday turkey sandwich, thanksgiving pizza, pumpkin pie, beignets and hot chocolate.

Shane Huish, with Cowabunga Bay, says the park changes their attractions from water slides to different holiday attractions, like trains. The park is decorated with more than 3 million lights.

Christmas Town is open now through Monday, Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. General admission tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online here, or at the park.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 11 and 12, the park is celebrating the heroes in our valley. All active and retired military, police, firefighters, teachers, doctors and nurses can get in for free with a valid ID.