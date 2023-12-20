LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For those looking to celebrate the holiday season and rock out at the same time, the M Resort in Henderson may have just the solution.

The 30-minute experience features a light show synchronized to everyone’s Christmas favorites, including everyone’s favorite (probably) All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey. It’s just one of the festive hits that people who take in Rockin’ Christmas at the M Resort will hear while weaving around the World of Illumination attraction.

Singing characters litter the mile-long track with faces that match the song perfectly. Some sing lead vocals, and some sing backup. Every pixel capable of changing color, Rockin’ Christmas is a finely choreographed experience made for families ready to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

“It will take you about 30 minutes to get through because you’re only driving about 3 miles per hour or so,” said Sara Casas-Silva with World of Illumination. “It’s perfectly synchronized to all your favorite classic and contemporary music.”

The experience will run through Dec. 31 on Tuesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is located on the southeast corner of M Resort. Tickets are on sale now and are priced per vehicle. Weekend and weekday admissions start at $39.99 plus tax and fees. For more info on Rockin’ Christmas and other holiday festivities around the Las Vegas valley, visit the 2023 holiday events page on 8newsnow.com.