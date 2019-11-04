Christmas music rings through the valley as November begins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween is over and November has arrived, which means as you tune the radio dial, you will start hearing Christmas music. Santa’s tunes are here!

Kemp Broadcasting’s Q106.9 is flipping the station to non-stop holiday music all day every day, beginning Monday, Nov. 4 and running through the holiday season.

Listeners will hear everything from Christmas classics by Bing Crosby, Mariah Carey and *NSYNC, to contemporary holiday songs from today’s top artists such as Ariana Grande.

The campaign is being supported by KEMP Digital Billboards around town letting the entire city know that “Santa has moved to Q106.9!” along with the backing of sister stations Hot 97.5 and AM670 whose formats will remain as-is.

The holiday cheer is also across satellite radio, like Sirius XM. For a list of holiday stations, click here.