Christmas moviegoers hit theaters — and online streaming — for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Going to the movies on Christmas Day is a tradition for many families, and even during the pandemic, some were able to keep the ritual.

“Wonder Woman 1984” premiered today in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

“It don’t matter to me,” said Sol Solis, who was at the South Point to see the movie. “It’s all the same, but I love the smell of popcorn, so … come out to the movie theater.”

Warner Brothers will release 17 movies next year, both online and in theaters.

And if you are worried about going to the movies during the pandemic, many theaters are offering private showing for small groups.