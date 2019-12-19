Christmas mail deadlines are nearing

 LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– If you have to mail packages for the holiday season, time is running out. Postal workers are working 24/7 in an attempt to get all your packages delivered on time.

The U.S. Postal Service has some recommendations so your packages aren’t delayed.

  • Make sure the address is correct
  • Use a new study box (there are free boxes available through the postal service)
  • Contents in the box should not shift – use packing material
  • Include an address inside of the box in case the contents get separated or the outside address gets destroyed
  • Cards and letters should be mailed by Dec. 20
  • Priority mail should be mailed by Dec. 21
  • Express mail has a deadline of Dec. 23

