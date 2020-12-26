Christmas feast a treat for homeless moms, as local nonprofit helps pave a path forward

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmas is a time to spend at home with loved ones. But for some of the Las Vegas valley’s most vulnerable, that is not possible.

That is why one local nonprofit is working to help homeless moms get back on their feet, especially now during the holidays. Living Grace Homes is a nonprofit in Henderson that provides shelter for homeless women ages 14 to 24, who are pregnant or have young kids. They provided a special Christmas feast for some homeless moms who have nowhere else to go.

“I’m very grateful for being here,” said Katlyn Shaw, a resident at Living Grace Homes who has been there for a couple months.

Shaw is a mother of three. Her youngest son is just two months old. As a relatively new arrival at Living Grace Homes, she said her Christmas Day dinner there is more than just a meal.

(Orko Manna / 8NewsNow)

“This will be my first Christmas where I wasn’t alone. Even with having my kids, it still feels lonely,” Shaw said.

Shaw, and the handful of other moms currently at Living Grace Homes, even got Christmas gifts this week.

“Living Grace means a lot, especially at these times, because if it weren’t for Living Grace, I wouldn’t be able to spend the holidays with my kids,” said resident Diamond Lewis.

Since 2007, Living Grace Homes has assisted more than 500 young mothers in the Las Vegas area with education and employment.

“If we can help them either get that diploma or their GED, that puts in them in a better position to be able to get a job that will support them and their children,” said Kathleen Miller, Executive Director of Living Grace Homes.

But jobs and low-income housing are scarce right now, due to the coronavirus.

“That makes it more difficult,” Miller said.

Despite the challenges created by COVID-19, Living Grace Homes is staying positive — and has a Christmas wish for the new year.

“I hope to see the state open up more so that people can go back to work and our young ladies can find jobs,” Miller said.

But, for now, a little Christmas cheer goes a long way — turning a house, into a home.

“It feels kind of like a family, something I’ve never really had before,” Shaw said.