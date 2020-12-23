Christmas Eve services will bring churchgoers together across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmas is just two days away, and many people will be attending church on Christmas Eve.

Places of worship are doing what they can to ensure their congregation stays healthy while they celebrate the season.

COVID-19 has interrupted many holiday traditions for families, but churches will still hold their annual Christmas Eve services or Mass on Thursday.

A few weeks ago, a federal court reversed a ruling on church attendance in Nevada. Originally, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order limited places of worship to 50 people, regardless of fire codes. But now, just like other venues, churches can hold 25 percent of their fire code occupancy limit.

Houses of worship must comply with the other rules under the same safety practices like social distancing and temperature checks.

Catholic churches in Las Vegas are holding Mass on Thursday and on Sunday, in-person and streamed online.

“I think there is a pent-up longing for people to come back to their houses of worship and be together as a community and to recognize the birth of the lord,” said Bishop George Leo Thomas of the Diocese of Las Vegas. “I find that our people are just wonderful. They’ve been resilient, really cooperative.”

Just like other churches, the Guardian Angel Cathedral Catholic Church just off the Las Vegas Strip requires members to make a reservation before attending.

The bishop says several parishes have openings available, and he suggests checking online.