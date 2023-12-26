LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A procession to honor Warren Whitney, Deputy Fire Chief for the Clark County Fire Department, paraded past his house Monday, officials said.

The Christmas Day procession was led by police motorcycles, department fire trucks, and ambulances and paraded past Whitney’s house. Whitney, 53, had been with the department since 1995 and had served as firefighter, engineer, captain, and deputy fire chief, officials said.

CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney (Clark County)

According to CCFD officials, Warren, a founding Clark County Honor Guard member, was a long-time paramedic and served many years on the county’s technical rescue team. Warren worked as a suppression captain and as a captain in charge of the training division, officials said.