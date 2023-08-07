LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Comedian and podcaster Christina P. is bringing her show to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in October.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Christina P. will be performing her hilarious live stand-up comedy show inside of The Summit Showroom inside of The Venetian.

There will be an artist pre-sale starting Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a pre-sale starting Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. PT. Both pre-sales end Thursday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets start at $35, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be bought through Ticketmaster, The Venetian Las Vegas website, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.