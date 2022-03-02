LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christ Church Episcopal will offer “Ashes to Go” on Ash Wednesday on the Las Vegas Strip for the fourth year.

Bishop-elect Elizabeth Gardner, Deacon Bonnie Polley, and the Reverend Jorge Hernandez will be on the sidewalk just south of the Mirage from 2 to 3 p.m. offering ashes to those who would like to receive them and show that they are preparing for the upcoming Christian season of Lent.

Rev. Hernandez will also be available to provide Spanish services during the event.

“Because some people can’t come to church for whatever reason, we decided to take church to the people,” said Deacon Polley. “And just think, what better thing to happen in the midst of a busy day than to encounter God on The Strip?”

“It’s a way to remind people during these times that we are connected to each other, that we’re all part of the human family,” church volunteer Linda Faiss told 8 News Now.

The group can be spotted on the sidewalk by a podium and signs marking the location of the event.