CHP: Sleepy school bus driver crashes into house

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) — Video shows a school bus driving out of control in a California neighborhood and then proceeding to crash into a house. The California Highway Patrol says it is because the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Ring doorbell video reveals the school bus careening off the road into a mailbox and then a tree, before finally ending up into a house Monday morning.

Neighbor, Dwayne McNutt, arrived right after it happened and spoke with the driver.

“He heard a big noise and when he woke up he found himself right in front of the house,” McNutt said.

CHP investigators say the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Thankfully, the 27 passenger bus was empty and no one was injured. The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

McNutt says a couple of things happened that prevented further injury, including a larger boulder at the final point of impact in front of the garage, which stopped the bus.

“If the rock hadn’t have been there he would’ve kept going and he would have took out the whole entire house,” McNutt said.

This is the second time a crash like this has happened. Earlier this year, an Elk grove school bus driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a home. His attorney says he suffered from sleep apnea.

There is no word yet if the driver will be ticketed. The school district is investigating the crash.