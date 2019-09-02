Chow down for charity this Labor Day at Smoked Burgers & BBQ

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A restaurant on The Strip is grilling out on this Labor Day to raise money for a Valley charity.

8 News Now’s Bianca Holman made a stop at Smoked Burgers & BBQ to dish on the details with Chef David Mangual and Ryan Klassen of Hospitality Boulevard.

The establishment collaborates with celebrities on its monthly charity initiatives, and this month, the creation is Donny and Marie’s “It Takes Two” burger. Proceeds from this purchase go to Children’s Miracle Network.

“We’re always looking for more opportunities to get involved in the community, more opportunities to be involved with charity,” Klassen said. “Linking up with some of the local celebrities and people that are involved with shows has given us a platform to amplify that message and given us an opportunity to create some real cool food with Chef Dave.”

Chef Dave also offers three tips to those grilling out today, including getting good ingredients, choosing just the right seasoning and letting the product rest after cooking at a high temperature.

Smoked Burgers and BBQ is located at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. Happy grilling!