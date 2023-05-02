LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for something fun to do with mom on Mother’s Day? Ethel M. Chocolates is hosting an event to tantalize the tastebuds.

It’s a chocolate and mimosa tasting experience that starts on Sunday, May 7, and runs through Saturday, August 26.

It will feature four pairings of chocolate pieces and fruity mimosas, such as a white vanilla truffle with a white peach mimosa and a chocolate sea-salt caramel with an exotic fruit mimosa, just to name a few.

You can find more information at this link.