Chipotle to pay 100% of college tuition, upfront

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced thatbthey are expanding their Cultivate Education program in partnership with the Guild Education network of universities to offer their employees a debt-free degree.

Chipotle will cover tuition costs upfront for employees pursuing degrees in business and technology from accredited universities in Guild’s network.

“This expansion of Chipotle’s Cultivate Education benefits program to cover 100% tuition costs upfront for degrees in business and technology represents the company’s commitment to upskilling its workforce and helping employees achieve their professional goals,” said Rachel Carlson, Guild Education CEO & Co-Founder.

“Chipotle recognizes that financial barriers can be one of the biggest obstacles that impede our employees from achieving their fullest potential,” said Marissa Andrada, Chief People Officer at Chipotle.

According to Guild Education research, 63% of students enrolled in the program are first-generation college students and 86% have reported feeling that they need additional education to achieve their professional goals.

