Chipotle introduces ‘Guac Mode’: Free guacamole for rewards members

Guacamole and tortilla chips are arranged for a photograph at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in El Segundo, California, U.S., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Chipotle is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 26. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Forget Dark Mode, Chipotle is offering “Guac Mode.” The company is giving free guacamole to Chipotle rewards members throughout 2020.

To get the freebie, Chipotle lovers need to join the free rewards program by Feb. 20. To make it easy, the rewards program is in the Chipotle app.

Members will get one free side of guacamole or a free topping when they buy a regular-price entree throughout the rest of the year.

The offer celebrates the upcoming one-year anniversary of the rewards program.