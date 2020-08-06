Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing back ‘Fixer Upper’

“Fixer Upper” fans rejoice!

Chip and Joanna Gaines are coming back to TV more than two years after the couple last did a house reveal.

Their wildly popular HGTV show featured the husband and wife duo finding and renovating homes for their clients in Waco, Texas.

Next year, you’ll be able to watch a new season of “Fixer Upper” on the Gaines’ new Magnolia Network.

The couple posted a video on their official Instagram account to share the news.

In a statement, they said, “We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”

Magnolia Network is Discovery Inc.’s joint venture with the Gaines’ home and lifestyle brand Magnolia.

Discovery is the parent company of HGTV.