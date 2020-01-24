Chinese New Year starts Saturday with a big downtown parade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s time to ring in the Chinese New Year and there are many beautiful displays and celebrations taking place around the Las Vegas valley.

The 2020 Spring Festival parade is Saturday morning in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas. Organizers are expecting a larger attendance than last year. The 9th annual Chinese New Year in the Desert parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Spectacular life-sized lions will stroll north along Main Street from Utah Avenue to California Avenue.

Chinese New Year is also known as the Lunar Year or Spring Festival. The Year of the Rat officially begins Saturday, Jan. 25. The rat is one of 12 animals on the Chinese zodiac.

“The rat is a very intelligent, very clever creature for it to survive,” said Derek Uehara, cultural ambassador, Chinese New Year in the Desert. “So, those born in the year of the rat are very smart and very intelligent. They may tend to want to be in the background.”

“This is the first time that we’re actually having a parade on Main Street. We think the future of parades is right here on Main Street. It’s so unique,” said Derek Stonebarger, owner or ReBAR.

The Arts District will host an after-party until 2 p.m. Vendors include the Vegas Golden Knights with a youth hockey clinic and the Chinatown Lions offering free eye screenings.

Participation is up by 30-percent this year according to organizers