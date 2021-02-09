Chinese New Year events, specials in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is celebrating the Lunar New Year with restaurant specials, decorations and events throughout the month of February. The year, 2021, is the Year of the Ox.
- Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens celebrates the Year of the Ox with a captivating “A Season of Love” Lunar New Year display open through Saturday, March 6. Designed to bring prosperity, strength and tenacity in the new year, the gardens take inspiration from Asian art, architecture and culture. Radiating hues of gold and red with picture-perfect botanical creations made from flowers, seeds, silks and plants, the result is from collaborative efforts between designer Ed Libby and Bellagio’s horticulture team. The centerpiece of the Conservatory is the West Bed’s Jade Pavilion, bordered by a Bonsai tree and a graceful willow tree – both towering over a bed filled with a selection of shrubs, dozens of metallic cattail plants and artistic copper Bonsai tree rain fountains with individually hand-stamped leaves. Two magpie birds soar over the bed’s floral arrangements which is illuminated by the Ox symbol in the moon.
- CNY in the Desert™ will host virtual celebrations this year on Tuesday, Feb. 9. RSVP to watch the lion dance blessing, cooking demonstrations by Chef Martin Yan and Chef Khai, a cocktail demo by mixologist Luis de Santos and a variety of raffle prizes.
- Fashion Show Las Vegas will have a cultural performance as dragons and lions parade through the center on Saturday, Feb. 13. Walk through the Great Hall to experience the history and beauty of Chinese New Year with the annual lantern garden dance performances every Thursday – Sunday from Friday, Feb. 12 through Friday, Feb. 26.
- The Forum Shops inside Caesars Palace are extending special offers for the Lunar New Year through the end of February. Additionally, the shop’s décor features a 22-foot-long dragon that is not only a great photo opportunity for visitors, but is also a traditional symbol of power, strength and good luck.
- Fremont Street Experience is celebrating Chinese New Year with a special Viva Vision light and sound show on Friday, Feb. 12. The canopy will illuminate the pedestrian mall with all-new holiday-themed visuals created exclusively for the world’s largest single video screen.
- Grand Canal Shoppes has the Wishing Tree installation located in the heart of the Shoppes in the Palazzo tower. Guests can add a personal wish to the wishing tree by scanning a QR code with their smartphone, unlocking an Instagram filter that uses voice-activated technology for the guest to say their wish and watch it fly to the tree where it will live virtually with all the other wishes. Additionally, guests who visit the luxury shopping destination through Sunday, Feb. 21 will receive a Chinese New Year-inspired gift with purchase that includes a $25 dining voucher and Grand Canal Shoppes red leather key chain with a collectable Year of the Ox charm after showing $200 worth of same day receipts.
- Rampart Casino will celebrate the Year of the Ox with casino games and events, beginning with a traditional lion dance on Saturday, Feb. 13. Additional festivities include a commemorative Year of the Ox statue giveaway on Tuesday, Feb. 16; lucky red envelope table drawings every Friday and Saturday Feb. 12 – 26 and dining specials at Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles Monday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 14.
- The Shops at Crystals will be celebrating the Lunar New Year with a themed floral carpet featuring a gold Buddha and red envelopes located on the first level next to the Treehouse, along with the Hanging Gardens that are filled with red lanterns on the second level.
- The Venetian and The Palazzo’s floral and horticulture team worked with artisans to create a custom display, which stands 13 feet tall and is surrounded by I Ching coins displaying the symbols for prosperity, good health, happiness, and luck. The massive ox is female and named Alessandra Heng. The name Alessandra pays tribute to her Italian home and means “defender of mankind”.
- Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas is partnering with the neighboring Shops at Crystals to provide a complimentary $250 Crystals Amex gift card that can only be used inside of the center to guests who are staying in Villa Suites, Penthouse Suites or Presidential Suites. This offer ends Tuesday, Feb 16.
- Wynn Las Vegas will welcome guests into the resort with golden dragon statues at the Tower Suites entrance, as well as several ornate 45-foot silk dragons adorning the main atrium and Encore Esplanade.
- SAHARA Las Vegas is coming into 2021 with a special Chinese New Year menu at Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen, created by renowned Chef Guoming “Sam” Xin. In celebration of the Year of the Ox, the menu will be available through Sunday, Feb. 28 and featuring authentic Chinese flavors such as scallops with XO sauce, Yangzhou fried rice and oxtail soup.
- The Venetian Resort Las Vegas guests will be treated to a special menu commemorating the Year of the Ox at Mott 32, from Thursday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 14 with an a la carte of whole Maine lobster, pan fried prawn, and other traditional Chinese delicacies. Majordomo Meat & Fish is also getting in on the Lunar New Year celebration with a special menu that includes Dungeness crab, Wagyu ribeye cap and the longevity lo mein that includes two pounds of lobster. Don’t miss the lunar libations at The Cocktail Collective bars, each offering one Chinese New Year cocktail exclusive to its location. Order Electra’s Chinese New Year cocktail and receive a complimentary cocktail offer to and try either Rosina, The Dorsey or Electra’s specialty Chinese New Year cocktail, available Feb. 12 – 28.