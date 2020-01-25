Chinese artists held out of Michael Jackson ONE shows following trip to China

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After returning from a trip home to China, seven show artists with Michael Jackson ONE will sit out Saturday night’s shows as a precaution, related to the recent coronavirus outbreak. 8 News Now reached out to Michael Jackson ONE and received the following statement:

In the interest of safety for its audience members, show artists and employees, Cirque du Soleil executives, along with the medical teams at Michael Jackson ONE, have made the decision to have the seven Chinese artists, who were coming back to Las Vegas after traveling home to China, stay out of the show for three days (Thursday through Saturday) to ensure they were not showing coronavirus symptoms. Though our medical director advised our teams that there was no imposed quarantine for this situation and the artists could perform, we preferred to move forward with a preventative approach.

It’s important to note that none of the artists was near the risk areas during their time in China.

All seven artists, along with Michael JacksonONE cast and crew, understood the precautionary decision and were all very supportive. The artists are scheduled to come back to the show Sunday barring any concerns.