Chinese-American group working to alleviate stigma COVID-19 is causing in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Healthcare workers in the valley are facing a supply shortage, and one group is stepping up to do their part to help.

The Chinese American community has donated a total of 30,000 masks to UMC. They say their goal is to help medical personnel and help alleviate the stigma COVID-19 is causing in the valley.

To show their appreciation, the “Vegas Gourmet WeChat Group,” a long with many other organizations worked together to raise $25,000 for masks all within 2 hours.

The masks were shipped from New York this week.

Aside from the 30,000 delivered to UMC Wednesday, 10,000 were also delivered to Mountain View Hospital and 10,000 to Spring Valley Hospital.

“I think this will go away with more communications and with the truth coming out people will understand each other,” said Jia Ming Zhang, Secretary of Nevada’s Chinese Association, when talking about the stigma of COVID-19 connected to Chinese Americans.

This group also wants to get the word out to help lessen some of the stigma on the Chinese community here in Nevada. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/vNhSFB4XWR — Sally Jaramillo (@SallyjTV) March 25, 2020

Alex Lin, an emergency medicine physician at the UNLV School of Medicine says the home-made masks are good for yourself but not for medical. Hospitals are still in need of not only the N-95 masks, but goggles and respirators, as well.

Dignity Health is also asking for donations. In a statement they say, quote: “We are happy to accept donations of unopened boxes of N-95 masks, surgical masks, and isolation gowns from local medical professionals.”