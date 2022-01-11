Chinatown shooting victim expected to make full recovery, restaurant says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The waiter who was shot last month at the Shanghai Taste restaurant in Chinatown is expected to make a full recovery, according to the restaurant.

Chengyan Wang was rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition after being shot 11 times during an attempted robbery on Dec. 20. After three successful surgeries, Wang is now on the road to recovery at the PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital, a Facebook post made by the restaurant said.

Post made by Shanghai Taste on Jan. 11

“Our list of who to thank will be endless, and we are forever grateful for the display of human kindness that this city has shown us. We still need your prayers as his recovery will be a long one,” some of the post read.

A GoFundMe account set up for Wang by the Asian Chamber of Commerce has raised over $53,000.

Rashawn Gaston-Anderson appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Jan. 6, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

The suspect in the shooting, 23-year-old Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, and battery with a deadly weapon. He is currently jailed at the Clark County Detention Center with no bail.