Children’s Heart Foundation brings birthday celebrations to children with heart defects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s tough right now to celebrate special life events when quarantines keep people in their homes.

Families with children battling health conditions have an even tougher time finding ways to enjoy brighter moments. But one local non-profit is trying to fill the gap.

When you’re 10-years-old and can’t go to school, this is how you spend most of the day — playing a game of Rocket League with your brother after your homework is done.

Artyom Pyatin is used to being homebound. For a long time, there was little he could do because of a congenital heart defect. He had a tiny hole is in heart.

“I got tired a lot easier,” he said.

“He could not keep up with other kids, despite him being a pretty high-end athlete,” said Rebeka Acosta, his mother.

Quarantining and making extra sure their house is clean is something the family has done for years because not only does Artyom have a heart condition, his brother also has one.

“Our lifeline to the rest of the world has essentially been cut off,” Acosta said.

But it’s Artyom’s birthday Thursday and he will turn 11.

“I asked for a few things, but I don’t know what most of them are,” he said. “The rest of the stuff is going to be a surprise.”

Recently, Artyom’s heart was fixed by doctors. Now, Children’s Heart Foundation is making sure it’s also filled with love.

“We wanted to spread some joy to our April birthday kiddos,” said Melissa Cipriano, Children’s Heart Foundation.

Cipriano is executive director of the foundation which helps families struggling with medical needs find help, support and even birthday parties.

A car arrives in front of Artyom’s home with balloons and gifts.

“Surprise Artyom! Happy Birthday!”

Cipriano recently started this effort to recognize the foundation’s clients having birthdays during the “Stay Home” orders.

It’s a way to celebrate strong kids who have fought through so much, but right now, can’t really celebrate big days like this.

The gifts are donated from local businesses. The surprise also included a Facetime song from local singer Vin A. from the Bronx wanderers.

“So, apparently you don’t have any school and I don’t have any work, so I guess you got your birthday wish,” Vin said.

“It is very meaningful to our parents,” Cipriano said. “A lot of them fit into the vulnerable category, so they have to quarantine. They have to lock it down.”

Often, families like this can miss these special days. But not this time. It takes more than a quarantine to keep one strong boy from having a very big day.