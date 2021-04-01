Children who died in east valley house fire identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two children who died in a Tuesday morning fire have been identified.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said 2-year-old Quamaine Richardson Jr. and 2-month-old London Richardson were killed in a house fire near Owens Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard in the east valley.

Friends and family gathered Wednesday night to remember the boy and the girl who were lost in the Caddington Avenue fire.

Fire officials say the blaze started in a front room of the home and spread to a bedroom where the two children were.

A man who was outside of the home when firefighters arrived on scene was taken into the hospital.

A neighbor across the street said he saw a man break a window and climb out of the home, then attempted to pull the children out of the home but was not able to.