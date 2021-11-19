Children chased ‘turkeys’ to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Some staff members dressed up to get into the Thanksgiving spirit and kick off the holiday Friday.

Teachers dressed up in turkey costumes only to be chased by students in their pajamas.

“The kids had a very memorable start to their Thanksgiving break by joyfully chasing our faculty members who graciously dressed in turkey costumes,” said Fred Biletnikoff, PE Coordinator. “The students were able to catch the turkey just in time for the holiday!”

Henderson International School celebrated its annual Turkey Trot.