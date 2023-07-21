LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – While Clark County is consistently ranked one of the most expensive for childcare in Nevada, legislation making its way through the federal government could help churches, Boys and Girls Clubs and other nonprofits help reverse the increasing demand.

Nevada has been referred to as a childcare desert.

A 128-page report from the Governor’s Childcare Working Group highlighted that earlier this year:

65% of all Nevada children come from households where both parents work

74 % of children under 5 years old do not have access to licensed childcare

Childcare cost in Nevada is “often” more expensive than college tuition

Jordan Sommaggio is director of development for the YMCA of Southern Nevada, where he says affordable childcare reaches 14,000 kids a year.

400 children are in their preschool program alone.

“The children are engaged in evidence-based or research-driven programs that are fun,” Sommaggio said inside one of the classrooms at the Durango Hills location Friday morning.

“There’s a correlation between a child’s access, accessibility to early childhood education, and their future life-long career.”

But, as a nonprofit, he says their financial margins are already stretched thin between their four facilities and two school sites.

Despite also piloting a mobile childcare program, he added that hundreds of children remain on a waitlist as the demand for their services grows.

“We’re not making a large-scale dent on the problem until we can build full childcare development centers,” Sommaggio said while discussing solutions to their dilemmas. “The families who need access to these programs the most are already struggling to afford the cost as it is.”

He cites a lack of funding for why those childcare development centers cannot be built. An effort to help those in Sommaggio’s shoes advanced this week.

The ‘Small Business Child Care Investment Act’ passed out of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship on Wednesday, which is sponsored by Democratic Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen.

The bipartisan bill seeks to allow nonprofits that qualify as small businesses to participate in Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

“Currently, right now, non-profits can’t, don’t have access to Small Business Association resources,” Rosen said during a virtual interview from Washington, D.C. Friday afternoon. “What this bill will do is to allow for non-profits, like your local church or YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, to have full access to SBA resources to bring up quality childcare in trusted places.”

Though the loan must eventually be paid back, which Sommaggio says would typically mean an increase in service costs, he adds families would not see an increase if state dollars and donor money are also used.

“This is a leap in the right direction,” Sommaggio said, addressing the bill.

Rosen says the bill now heads to the Senate floor for a final vote before making its way through the House of Representatives.

A timeline for when either would happen is unclear as of now. It is also unclear how much money each loan will be, though the bill text indicates it can be over $500,000.