Child Tax Credit payments scheduled to begin July 15 for 39 million families

US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Families should be on the lookout for Child Tax Credit payments of up to $300 per child that are scheduled to arrive beginning Thursday, July 15. The payments are expected to help 39 million families nationwide.

The expanded payments are part of the American Rescue Plan, and will be paid monthly.

Nearly all families with children should get their monthly payments automatically beginning July 15 with no further action required.

Dina Titus (Getty)

“The Child Tax Credit is going to be life-changing for Southern Nevadans. In my district, this will benefit over 44,000 households, putting more money in the pockets of hardworking parents to afford quality child care, put gas in the car to get to work, or meet the cost of groceries so they can keep food on the table,” said U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.).

Families who did not file a tax return for 2019 or 2020 and who did not use the IRS Non-filers tool last year to sign up for the Economic Impact Payments, should go online and use the IRS Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign-up Tool to sign up today. Families will be able to determine their eligibility, check the status of their payments and find other resources at IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021.

Qualified families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children between the ages of 6 and 17. The child tax credit was previously capped at $2,000 and only paid out to families with income tax obligations after they filed with the IRS.

But for this year, couples earning $150,000 or less can receive the full payments on the 15th of each month, in most cases by direct deposit.

The benefits total $3,600 annually for children under 6 and $3,000 for those who are older. The IRS will determine eligibility based on the 2019 and 2020 tax years.

Families will qualify for a full credit if their income is below $75,000 for single filers, $112,000 for people filing as head of household, or $150,000 for people who are married and filing jointly.

“I will continue to work in Congress and with the Biden administration to expand on these investments for working families,” Titus said. “To build back better, we need to continue to improve on the affordability of child care, raise wages for workers, and invest in infrastructure that will create good-paying jobs.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.