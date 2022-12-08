LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been 50 years since the John Wayne movie “The Cowboys” was released. Some of the actors who starred alongside “The Duke” in that movie when they were children are in Las Vegas this week.

Some of the cast members are appearing at the Cowboy Christmas event at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the National Finals Rodeo this week. Memorabilia from the movie and one of Wayne’s costumes is being displayed.

The men are joined by Wayne’s granddaughter Anita La Cava Swift who is marketing a John Wayne movie book and a John Wayne cocktail book.