Child sex exploitation, child porn case ends in nearly 16 years in prison for Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 35-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years and 10 months in prison on child sex charges.

Related Content Las Vegas man gets more than 25 years in prison in 2019 armed robberies

Kenneth James Robison pleaded guilty in September, 2021, to one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, North Las Vegas police and the FBI investigated accusations that Robison recorded a video of himself on April 9, 2020, sexually exploiting a child who was less than 12 years old. He shared the video with others using Kik, an online messaging platform. Robison was also accused of possessing more than 600 items of child pornography — including a video of the sexual assault of an infant — in online cloud storage.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II sentenced Robison to a lifetime term of supervised release and ordered Robison to pay restitution to his victims.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI made the announcement.