Child pornography convictions bring 20 years in prison, lifetime parole

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year prison sentence with lifetime probation on release has been handed down to a 49-year-old man who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

John David Yoder, 49, was sentenced Monday on one count of child exploitation enterprise and one count of conspiracy to distribute child pornography, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.

A conspiracy with ties to Las Vegas and Desert Hot Springs, Calif., involved four men who exploited children in the production of child pornography.

Authorities said a child related to one of the men was involved in the conspiracy to recruit other children.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey sentenced Yoder, specifying the lifetime term of supervised release.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI investigated the case.

“According to court documents, in the spring of 2014, Yoder met co-defendants William Clyde Thompson, Eric Monsivais, and Noland Harper on a website dedicated to pedophilia. Thompson, Monsivais, and Harper conspired to contact at least six children at a skate park in Desert Hot Springs, for the purpose of sexually exploiting them,” according to the news release.

During the course of the conspiracy, Yoder provided obscene material. Thompson, Harper and Monsivais used some of the children to recruit others to be part of a “team” Thompson claimed he wanted to sponsor, but with the intention of exploiting them.

Yoder rented a house in Desert Hot Springs for the production of child pornography, according to court documents.

Over the course of six months, Thompson produced more than 20,000 images and videos depicting children.

Yoder and his co-defendants conspired to exploit the children, produce child pornography and distribute it via paid websites.

In February 2016, Yoder was convicted in Riverside, Calif., on four counts of lewd acts of a child under 14, two counts each of human trafficking of a child and procuring a child for sex, one count of conspiracy to commit child pornography and one count of harboring a fugitive.

Co-defendant Thompson, 58, was sentenced to 29 years in prison and placed on a lifetime term of supervised release after pleading guilty to child exploitation enterprise, sexual exploitation of a child, conspiracy to produce child pornography, distribution of child pornography, conspiracy to distribute child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Burton and Elham Roohani prosecuted the case.