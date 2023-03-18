LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A boy suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a sedan in eastern Las Vegas Friday, police said.

According to police, a sedan traveling east on Charleston Boulevard near Lamont Street struck a 12-year-old boy riding a scooter across the crosswalk at the intersection at approximately 5:03 p.m. early Friday evening.

Investigators said evidence, witness statements, and video surveillance indicate that the boy activated pedestrian crossing lights and that the sedan driver, identified as a 21-year-old woman from Las Vegas, did not yield to the pedestrian right-of-way.

The 12-year-old’s injuries were described as life-threatening by police, and he was taken to an area hospital. Investigators said the sedan driver stayed on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.